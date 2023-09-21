Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces his retirement

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif lined up his post-football career some time ago and he’s ready to turn his full attention to that chapter of his life.

Duvernay-Tardif announced his retirement from the NFL in a social media post on Thursday. Duvernay-Tardif was a sixth-round pick out of McGill by the Chiefs in 2014 and he remained with the team until being traded to the Jets during the 2021 season.

“I’ve had the chance to play in the NFL for 9 years and even today, I sometimes can’t believe I was able to experience this adventure,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote. “Being a professional athlete is a privilege as well as an extremely enriching human and personal experience. The victories, losses and injuries have all been moments to learn how to win and lose as a team while managing a wide range of emotions.”

Duvernay-Tardif attended and graduated medical school while starting 63 games for the Chiefs, including their Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers. He opted out of playing in 2020 and put his medical training to use by working in a long-term care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Duvernay-Tardif returned in 2021 and wound up playing in 13 games for the Jets over the last two seasons.