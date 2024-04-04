Lawyer says Rashee Rice was driving one of the cars involved in race that sparked crash

In his statement on Wednesday, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice didn’t say he was driving either of the vehicles that sparked a six-car crash on Saturday. On Thursday, his lawyer said it for him.

Via James Hartley of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, lawyer Royce West said at a Thursday press conference that Rice was driving the Lamborghini Urus that was involve in the incident.

It’s an important admission. A driver who leaves the scene of an accident involving injuries becomes subject to significant criminal sanctions. Also, Rice could be exposed to criminal liability for street racing.

Rice also will have civil liability for the injuries and property damage arising from the wreck. He also faces potential discipline by the league or the Chiefs.