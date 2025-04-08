LB Jalon Walker visits Browns

The Browns have the second overall pick in the draft and linebacker Jalon Walker isn’t expected to be in play for that selection, but the right trade offer could shake up the top of the order and the Browns are doing their homework on the Georgia star.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Walker visited the Browns in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Walker also visited the Panthers’ facility as part of the team’s recent local prospect day.

Walker won the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation for his work during the 2024 season. He had 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs.