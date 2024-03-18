Leighton Vander Esch will retire from football, due to neck issues

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be calling it a career.

Per multiple reports, the former Cowboy will be retiring today.

A first-round pick in 2018, he made it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Last year, injuries limited him to only five games.

He has had neck issues dating back to college. The Cowboys released him last week, after he failed a physical.

And so, after six NFL seasons, Vander Esch moves on. He’s still only 28. It’s more proof as to how fleeting a football career can be, and as to why football players should look to maximize the compensation they receive for their skills, abilities, and sacrifices.