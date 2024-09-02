 Skip navigation
Leonard Fournette to visit with Colts

  
Published September 2, 2024 10:50 AM

The Colts are taking a look at a veteran running back.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Leonard Fournette is taking a free-agent visit with Indianapolis on Monday.

Fournette, 29, spent time on the Bills practice squad last season, appearing in a pair of games. He was on the field for 26 snaps and top 12 carries for 40 yards.

The Jaguars’ No. 4 pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette has twice rushed for 1,000 yards — as a rookie and in 2019. He won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers in 2020, spending the next two seasons with the club as well.

In 81 games with 61 starts, Fournette has 4,518 yards rushing with 34 touchdowns. He’s also caught 312 passes for 2,219 yards with seven TDs.