 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Leonard Williams named NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published December 4, 2024 12:13 PM

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams made the most of his return to MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

Williams played his home games in the building as a member of the Jets and Giants, but he moved on to Seattle in a trade during the 2023 season. Williams had a big hand in helping his team to a 26-21 win in his old stomping grounds.

Williams returned an interception of Aaron Rodgers 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game and he also sacked Rodgers twice over the course of the afternoon. It was the first touchdown of Williams’s NFL career.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Williams has been named the NFC defensive player of the week. It’s the third time he’s won the award and his two previous wins came in 2020.