Leonard Williams named NFC defensive player of the week

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams made the most of his return to MetLife Stadium last Sunday.

Williams played his home games in the building as a member of the Jets and Giants, but he moved on to Seattle in a trade during the 2023 season. Williams had a big hand in helping his team to a 26-21 win in his old stomping grounds.

Williams returned an interception of Aaron Rodgers 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game and he also sacked Rodgers twice over the course of the afternoon. It was the first touchdown of Williams’s NFL career.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Williams has been named the NFC defensive player of the week. It’s the third time he’s won the award and his two previous wins came in 2020.