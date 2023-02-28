 Skip navigation
Leslie Frazier taking 2023 off from coaching, plans to return in 2024

  
Published February 28, 2023 04:11 AM
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is taking the year off from coaching in 2023, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Frazier plans to return in 2024.

Buffalo did not announce a replacement for Frazier at defensive coordinator nor did the club reveal who will call the defense.

But the Bills have hired Al Holcomb as senior defensive assistant. He was last with the Panthers, serving as the interim defensive coordinator under Steve Wilks last season. Holcomb previously coached with Bills head coach Sean McDermott with Carolina from 2013-2016 when McDermott was the team’s defensive coordinator and Holcomb was the linebackers coach.

Buffalo has also hired Adam Henry as the club’s receivers coach. He was previously the University of Indiana’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

Austin Gund is moving from offensive quality control coach to offensive assistant/offensive line coach. And Kyle Shurmur is moving from defensive quality control coach to offensive quality control coach.