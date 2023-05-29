 Skip navigation
Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games

  
Published May 29, 2023 01:10 AM

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing in games.

Bell said on the “Steel Here” podcast that he had some of his best games while under the influence of marijuana.

“Looking back on this, that’s what I did,” Bell said, via ESPN. “When I was playing football, I smoked , bro. Even before the games, I’d smoke and I’d go out there and run for 150, two [touchdowns].”

When Bell was playing, both the law and the NFL were more harsh about marijuana use than they are now, and Bell got in trouble multiple times. In 2014 he was arrested for marijuana possession in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and was later put on probation. He also reportedly missed several NFL drug tests and was repeatedly pulled off the practice field and required to submit urine tests.

That didn’t prevent him from having a good NFL career in which he was twice a first-team All-Pro during his five years with the Steelers. He later played for the Jets and then briefly for the Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers. He refers to himself as not officially retired , but he didn’t play in 2022 and it’s safe to say his playing days are done.