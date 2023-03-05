 Skip navigation
Le’Veon Bell to box again on April 21

  
With the 10-year anniversary of getting drafted approaching, former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will be continuing his boxing career.

Via mmafighting.com, Bell will fight YouTube personality JMX on April 21.

It will be Bell’s third boxing match. He scored a TKO of fellow former running back Adrian Peterson in an amateur fight held in September 2022. The following month, Bell lost his professional debut to former UFC fighter Uriah Hall.

For JMX, it will be his fourth fight. Last October JMX defeated TikTok celebrity Ginty, with a third-round knockout.

Still only 31, Bell has vowed to continue his boxing career. He last played in the NFL in 2021.