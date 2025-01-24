 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liam Coen informs Buccaneers he’s taking Jaguars’ head-coaching job

  
Published January 23, 2025 11:08 PM

After not hearing from Liam Coen for much of Wednesday and Thursday, the Buccaneers have gotten word from their offensive coordinator.

Per multiple reports, he has informed the Buccaneers that he’ll become the next head coach of the Jaguars.

It caps a wild ride, sparked by Jacksonville’s surprise decision to fire G.M. Trent Baalke. That move cleared the way for Coen to want the job, underscoring the widespread belief in league circles that multiple candidates didn’t want to work with Baalke.

So now, for the second straight year, Tampa Bay will have to replace an offensive coordinator who became a head coach after one season on the job.

And quarterback Baker Mayfield probably should be getting a percentage of whatever Coen and Panthers coach Dave Canales are currently making.