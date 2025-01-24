Liam Coen informs Buccaneers he’s taking Jaguars’ head-coaching job

After not hearing from Liam Coen for much of Wednesday and Thursday, the Buccaneers have gotten word from their offensive coordinator.

Per multiple reports, he has informed the Buccaneers that he’ll become the next head coach of the Jaguars.

It caps a wild ride, sparked by Jacksonville’s surprise decision to fire G.M. Trent Baalke. That move cleared the way for Coen to want the job, underscoring the widespread belief in league circles that multiple candidates didn’t want to work with Baalke.

So now, for the second straight year, Tampa Bay will have to replace an offensive coordinator who became a head coach after one season on the job.

And quarterback Baker Mayfield probably should be getting a percentage of whatever Coen and Panthers coach Dave Canales are currently making.