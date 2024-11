Lions add Taylor Decker to Thursday injury report

The Lions have added a key player to their Thursday injury report.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker was limited in the day’s session with a shoulder issue. He was not listed on Wednesday.

Decker, 30, has played nearly every offensive snap for Detroit this season.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), and defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith (personal) remained out of practice.

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin (knee), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (illness), running back Sione Vaki (knee), and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (ankle) were all full.