NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Lions add Terrion Arnold to Thursday injury report

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:49 PM

The Lions may have an injury concern with one of their key defensive players.

Detroit added rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold to Thursday’s practice report with a groin injury. He was limited in the day’s session.

Arnold, the No. 24 overall pick of this year’s draft, has recorded six passes defensed and a fumble recovery this season. He’s started all 10 games and been on the field for 91 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps.

Tight end Sam LaPorta still appears on track to return from a shoulder injury, as he is listed as a full participant for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (thumb), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), and tight end Shane Zylstra (neck) all also remained full.

Receiver Allen Robinson (gameday concussion protocol evaluation) was removed from the report after he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.