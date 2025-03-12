Lions agree to one-year deal with DT Roy Lopez

The Lions are signing nose tackle Roy Lopez to a one-year, $4.65 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Lopez, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals.

In 2024, he started 16 games and 467 defensive snaps, which was 46 percent of the team’s plays. Lopez totaled 28 tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Texans made Lopez a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent two seasons in Houston before going to Arizona.

In four seasons, Lopez has appeared in 63 games with 50 starts. He has totaled 137 tackles, three sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.