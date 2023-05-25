 Skip navigation
Lions agree to trade for Riley Patterson

  
Published May 25, 2023 12:35 PM

The Jaguars announced that they were waiving kicker Riley Patterson on Thursday morning, but his departure from Jacksonville will come under different terms.

The Lions announced that they have agreed to a trade that will send Patterson back to one of his former teams. An undisclosed draft pick will be going back to the Jaguars in the deal.

Patterson became expendable when the Jaguars agreed to sign Brandon McManus, who was released by the Broncos earlier this week.

Patterson was undrafted in 2021 and spent time with the Vikings and Patriots before making his regular-season debut with the Lions in November. He went 13-of-14 on field goals and 16-of-16 on extra points in seven games for the team.

The Lions waived Patterson last August and he was claimed by the Jags. He was 30-of-35 on field goals and 36-of-37 on extra points for the AFC South champs.

Michael Badgley and John Parker Romo are the other kickers in Detroit. Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson has been waived to open a spot on the roster for Patterson.