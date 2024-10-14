 Skip navigation
Lions: Aidan Hutchinson’s surgery to repair fractured tibia and fibula was successful

  
Published October 14, 2024 10:25 AM

After Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fractured leg during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, the franchise has issued a brief statement updating the player’s status.

“Aidan Hutchinson underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula at Baylor White Medical Center in Irving, Texas last night,” the statement reads. “Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play at this time.”

Hutchinson, 24, was having a terrific season for Detroit, posting 7.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in the season’s first five games.

A Detroit News report noted Hutchinson’s injury was not the worst-case scenario, which means there’s a chance Hutchinson could return should the Lions make it to Super Bowl LIX in February.

But the Lions will surely give Hutchinson all the time he needs to return healthy and in a position to thrive.