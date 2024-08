Lions announce moves reducing roster to 53 players

The Lions have announced their moves to reduce their roster to 53 players — some of which have previously been reported.

Detroit released cornerback Essang Bassey, receiver Daurice Fountain, cornerback Javelin Guidry, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, offensive tackle Jamarco Jones, receiver Tom Kennedy, tight end Sean McKeon, safety C.J. Moore, defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, defensive lineman Kyle Peko, receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and linebacker Ty Summers.

The Lions waived linebacker Mitchell Agude, receiver Maurice Alexander, linebacker Abraham Beauplan, defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, guard Jake Burton, receiver Jalon Calhoun, offensive lineman Duke Clemens, long snapper Scott Daly, receiver Kaden Davis, center Kingsley Eguakun, quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Jake Funk, safety Chelen Garnes, cornerback Steven Gilmore, center Bryan Hudson, running back Jermar Jefferson, running back Zonovan Knight, tight end James Mitchell, defensive lineman Chris Smith, defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, and tight end Shane Zylstra. Defensive lineman David Bada was waived with an injury designation.

Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list and will be eligible to return after four weeks.

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley were placed on injured reserve and designated to return. They will also be eligible to practice after four weeks.