 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_241117.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_241117.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions are betting favorites to win the Super Bowl for first time in franchise history

  
Published November 18, 2024 05:58 AM

The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, and they’ve never been the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, either. Until now.

After Detroit destroyed Jacksonville on Sunday, and Kansas City lost at Buffalo, the Lions became the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. That had never happened before, in the history of the franchise.

At DraftKings, the Lions are +350 betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. At FanDuel, the Lions are +420 favorites. They’re in the same range at other sports books.

The Chiefs are the next-most likely team to win the Super Bowl according to the betting odds, with the Bills, Ravens and Eagles behind them in different orders depending on which sports book you check.

At 9-1 and with a +159 point differential, the Lions are easily the best team in the NFL right now. That’s no guarantee they’ll be the team holding the Lombardi Trophy in February. But for the first time ever, they’re the most likely team to win it all.