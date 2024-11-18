Lions are betting favorites to win the Super Bowl for first time in franchise history

The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, and they’ve never been the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, either. Until now.

After Detroit destroyed Jacksonville on Sunday, and Kansas City lost at Buffalo, the Lions became the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. That had never happened before, in the history of the franchise.

At DraftKings, the Lions are +350 betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. At FanDuel, the Lions are +420 favorites. They’re in the same range at other sports books.

The Chiefs are the next-most likely team to win the Super Bowl according to the betting odds, with the Bills, Ravens and Eagles behind them in different orders depending on which sports book you check.

At 9-1 and with a +159 point differential, the Lions are easily the best team in the NFL right now. That’s no guarantee they’ll be the team holding the Lombardi Trophy in February. But for the first time ever, they’re the most likely team to win it all.