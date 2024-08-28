Lions claim LB Trevor Nowaske off waivers, sign 15 players to practice squad

The Lions claimed linebacker Trevor Nowaske off waivers Wednesday, rounding out their 53-player roster.

Nowaske returns to the Lions, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad. He played two games on special teams, seeing action on 35 snaps.

The Cardinals claimed him off waivers last December.

The Lions also announced 15 practice squad additions, and they include veteran receivers Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson. Patrick’s signing was reported Tuesday after the Broncos cut him.

At least one of them is expected to be a Week 1 call-up for the game day roster.

Robinson is a 10-year veteran who has 562 career receptions for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019-20 playing for Chicago.

The Lions also announced the signings of linebacker Mitchell Agude, center Kingsley Eguakun, quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Jermar Jefferson, offensive tackle Jamarco Jones, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, tight end James Mitchell, safety C.J. Moore, defensive lineman Pat O’Connor, defensive lineman Kyle Peko, defensive lineman Chris Smith, defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu and tight end Shane Zylstra.