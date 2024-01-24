Lions estimate four players as not practicing, including Sam LaPorta

The Lions estimated four players as out of practice Wednesday as they returned to on-field work with a walkthrough.

Tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) sat out his first practice in two weeks. He injured his knee in the regular-season finale and has played through it in the postseason, making 12 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in two games.

He missed two practices the week before the wild-card round before returning to full participation. Last week, he began the week with full participation before back-to-back limited practices.

Center Frank Ragnow has ankle, toe, knee and back injuries that kept him out of practice, but he told reporters Wednesday that he is feeling better than he expected to feel.

Left guard Jonah Jackson (knee) will not play Sunday.

Receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) also didn’t practice.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs) and receiver Josh Reynolds (ribs) were limited, and linebacker James Houston (ankle) was estimated as a full participant.