nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Lions have lost seven straight Thanksgiving games, with three losses to the Bears

  
Published November 27, 2024 04:42 AM

The Lions are 10-point favorites to beat the Bears on Thanksgiving. But recent history suggests a win for Detroit at home is no sure thing.

Detroit has lost its las seven consecutive Thanksgiving games, with three of those losses coming against Chicago.

The Lions lost 16-14 to the Bears in 2021, 24-20 to the Bears in 2019 and 23-16 to the Bears in 2018.

The Lions’ seven-game Thanksgiving losing streak also saw them lose 29-22 to the Packers in 2023, 28-25 to the Bills in 2022, 41-25 to the Texans in 2020 and 30-23 to the Vikings in 2017.

Tomorrow’s game will be the NFL’s 85th Thanksgiving game in Detroit, where it usually hasn’t been a happy Thanksgiving for the Lions, who have a 37-45-2 record on Thanksgiving. The Bears have played 38 times on Thanksgiving and have an all-time record of 20-15-2.