Lions’ Jack Fox set new NFL record, averaged 46.2 net yards per punt this season

Lions punter Jack Fox doesn’t punt often, but when he does he’s one of the best ever to do it.

The Lions punted just 45 times during the 2024 season, the fewest of any team in the NFL. But Fox averaged 46.2 net yards per punt, which set a new NFL record. The previous record of 46.0 yards was set by Johnny Hekker of the Rams in 2016.

Fox also led the NFL by averaging 51.0 gross yards per punt. But net yards are a better reflection of a punter’s overall quality because they reward punters with good hang time and directional punting that makes their punts harder to return.

Lions coach Dan Campbell’s strategy of rarely punting in plus territory also helped Fox: You can’t punt the ball 46 yards if your coach is having you punt from inside the 45-yard line, which some coaches call on their punters to do. Once the Lions cross the 50-yard line, Campbell very rarely punts.

Fox is far from the biggest reason for the Lions’ success this season, but any coach is glad to have a punter as good as Fox on his team. Even a coach who hates punting as much as Campbell.