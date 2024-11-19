Lions put Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve

Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu is back on injured reserve.

The Lions activated Melifonwu on Monday, but head coach Dan Campbell indicated it would be a brief stint on the 53-man roster. Melifonwu was designated to return from an ankle injury, but suffered a finger injury while making his way back to full speed.

“He had something come up and he won’t be ready for a while,” Campbell said, via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News.

Melifonwu will have to miss four more games, but can be designated for return again later in the season.

Melifonwu had 33 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble for the Lions last season.