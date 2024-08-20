Lions put Tre’Quan Smith, Malik Jefferson on IR

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith will not be on the initial 53-man roster in Detroit.

The Lions announced that they have placed Smith on injured reserve Tuesday. Linebacker Malik Jefferson also went on the list.

A rule change for this season allows teams to designate two players already on IR for return at the time of the cut, so the Lions could bring one or both of them back this season.

Smith hurt his hand during the team’s preseason game against the Chiefs. He signed with the Lions in February.

The Lions also announced that they have signed linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe. He played seven games for the Panthers in 2022, but did not see any regular season action last year.