 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions put Tre’Quan Smith, Malik Jefferson on IR

  
Published August 20, 2024 01:06 PM

Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith will not be on the initial 53-man roster in Detroit.

The Lions announced that they have placed Smith on injured reserve Tuesday. Linebacker Malik Jefferson also went on the list.

A rule change for this season allows teams to designate two players already on IR for return at the time of the cut, so the Lions could bring one or both of them back this season.

Smith hurt his hand during the team’s preseason game against the Chiefs. He signed with the Lions in February.

The Lions also announced that they have signed linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe. He played seven games for the Panthers in 2022, but did not see any regular season action last year.