Lions rule out Terrion Arnold, put Ennis Rakestraw on IR

  
Published November 23, 2024 05:03 PM

The Lions won’t have either of the corners that they picked at the top of this year’s draft.

The team announced that first-round pick Terrion Arnold has been downgraded to out with a groin injury and did not travel with the team to Indianapolis. Second-rounder Ennis Rakestraw was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury and he’ll miss at least three more games as well.

Rakestraw was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The Lions filled his roster spot by activating cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve.

The Lions also elevated linebacker David Long from the practice squad to round out the day’s roster maneuvers.