Lions sign CB Essang Bassey

The Lions added an experienced cornerback to their secondary on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Essang Bassey to the 90-man roster. They waived linebacker DaRon Gilbert with an injury designation.

Bassey has bounced between the Broncos and Chargers for the last few seasons. He appeared in four games for the Broncos and 11 games for the Chargers last year and played one game for each team during the 2021 season. He has also played in 26 other games for the Broncos.

Bassey has 60 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and seven passes defensed over the course of his career.

First-round pick Terrion Arnold and second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw suffered injuries in practice this week, so Bassey gives them a healthy body for practice.