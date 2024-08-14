Lions sign CB Javelin Guidry

The Lions signed their second cornerback in as many days on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have added cornerback Javelin Guidry to their 90-man roster. They signed Essang Bassey on Tuesday.

Guidry spent last season on injured reserve with the Jets and he played 28 games for the team during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He also played in four games for the Raiders in 2022.

Guidry had 70 tackles, four forced fumbles, and three passes defensed in those appearances.

The Lions also announced that they have waived safety Morice Norris with an injury designation. Norris had three tackles in the team’s first preseason game.