 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions sign DL Pat O’Connor, OL Jake Burton; put Netane Muti on IR

  
Published August 1, 2024 08:10 AM

The Lions have made some changes to the roster after seeing a couple of players get hurt in practice earlier this week.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor and offensive lineman Jake Burton. Offensive lineman Netane Muti was placed on injured reserve.

Muti hurt his shoulder on Tuesday and head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that he is set to have surgery to repair the injury. Burton last played in the UFL and will be in the mix for the depth spot that opened with Muti’s injury.

O’Connor spent the last six seasons with the Buccaneers and had 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 68 regular season appearances. His signing comes after John Cominsky tore his MCL in practice and he’ll also be vying for a reserve role in Detroit.