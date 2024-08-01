Lions sign DL Pat O’Connor, OL Jake Burton; put Netane Muti on IR

The Lions have made some changes to the roster after seeing a couple of players get hurt in practice earlier this week.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor and offensive lineman Jake Burton. Offensive lineman Netane Muti was placed on injured reserve.

Muti hurt his shoulder on Tuesday and head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that he is set to have surgery to repair the injury. Burton last played in the UFL and will be in the mix for the depth spot that opened with Muti’s injury.

O’Connor spent the last six seasons with the Buccaneers and had 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 68 regular season appearances. His signing comes after John Cominsky tore his MCL in practice and he’ll also be vying for a reserve role in Detroit.