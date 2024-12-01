Lions sign Jamal Adams to practice squad

Safety Jamal Adams is headed to Detroit.

The Lions announced on Sunday that they have signed Adams to their practice squad. He will join the team heading into this Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Adams was released by the Titans after making four tackles in three games this season. Injuries limited him to 13 games over his final three seasons with the Seahawks.

“This will be good getting Jamal here,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see if there’s a place for him. It just gives us options.”

The team also signed defensive lineman Myles Adams off Seattle’s practice squad, linebacker Kwon Alexander from Denver’s practice squad, and defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad after a slew of injuries on the defensive side of the ball.