 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions sign Jamal Adams to practice squad

  
Published December 1, 2024 06:31 PM

Safety Jamal Adams is headed to Detroit.

The Lions announced on Sunday that they have signed Adams to their practice squad. He will join the team heading into this Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Adams was released by the Titans after making four tackles in three games this season. Injuries limited him to 13 games over his final three seasons with the Seahawks.

“This will be good getting Jamal here,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see if there’s a place for him. It just gives us options.”

The team also signed defensive lineman Myles Adams off Seattle’s practice squad, linebacker Kwon Alexander from Denver’s practice squad, and defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad after a slew of injuries on the defensive side of the ball.