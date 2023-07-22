Lions sign Justin Jackson, waive Greg Bell

Running back Justin Jackson is back with the Lions.

The NFL’s Saturday transaction wire shows that the Lions have signed Jackson to their 90-man roster. Running Greg Bell was waived in a corresponding move.

Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Lions last season and ran the ball 42 times for 170 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 12 passes for 101 yards and another score.

Jackson played 43 games for the Chargers over the previous four seasons. He ran 206 times for 1,040 yards and four touchdowns during his time in the AFC West.

The Lions also have first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, and Mohamed Ibraheim on the running back depth chart.