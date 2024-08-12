 Skip navigation
Lions sign QB Jake Fromm

  
Published August 12, 2024 04:28 PM

With Hendon Hooker currently sidelined by a concussion, the Lions have added another quarterback.

Detroit has signed Jake Fromm as part of a series of Monday roster moves, the team announced.

Fromm, 26, was with the Commanders over the last two seasons — though he did not appear in a game. Washington released Fromm in May.

A Bills fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2020, Fromm appeared in three games with two starts for the Giants in 2021. He completed 27-of-60 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Detroit also announced that the team has waived receiver Antoine Green with an injury designation, released offensive lineman Ike Boettger, and signed linebacker Ty Summers.