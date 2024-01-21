Lions take lead on fourth-and-goal touchdown

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is as aggressive as it gets about going for it on fourth down, so it was no surprise he left his offense on the field on fourth-and-goal late in the third quarter today against the Buccaneers.

It was a little surprising that third-string running back Craig Reynolds got the ball on the critical play, but Reynolds plunged into the end zone for a touchdown.

Lions center Frank Ragnow, who is playing hurt today, had a key block on Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea to spring Reynolds into the end zone. Lions guard Jonah Jackson is injured and out for the rest of the game, which means Ragnow’s presence in the middle of the line is even more important.

The Lions now lead 17-10 with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.