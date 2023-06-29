 Skip navigation
Lions to win the NFC North is one of the NFL’s most popular bets this offseason

  
Published June 29, 2023

The Lions are widely viewed as a team on the rise, and plenty of bettors are putting their money behind that belief.

Data released by BetMGM shows that the NFC North is the division that has had the most bets of all the division futures this offseason, and the Lions have been the most-bet team in the league to win their division, both in terms of the number of bets placed on the Lions and the total money wagered on the Lions to win the NFC North.

At +140, the Lions are the favorites to win the division. The odds may continue to shift in Detroit’s direction as more bets come in, as so far about 70 percent of all the money wagered on the NFC North title has been bet on the Lions winning it.

The other teams favored to win their divisions are the 49ers at -165, Chiefs at -165, Jaguars at -165, Eagles at -110, Bengals at +120, Saints at +125 and Bills at +130.