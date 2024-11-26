 Skip navigation
Lions waive DE James Houston

  
Published November 26, 2024 02:27 PM

The Lions have elected to move on from one of their 2022 draft picks.

Detroit has waived defensive end James Houston on Tuesday, the team announced.

Houston recorded 8.0 sacks in seven games as a rookie, but missed all but two games of last season with a leg injury. He appeared in eight games for Detroit in 2024 but posted just one sack with one tackle for loss and two QB hits. He was on the field for 23 percent of defensive snaps and 31 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

It just never quite worked out,” head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday, via Colton Pouncy of TheAthletic.com. “Wish him the best of luck and sometimes you just need a fresh start.”

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Houston is subject to waivers but will become a free agent if he clears them.