Lions waive returner/receiver Isaiah Williams

Rookie wide receiver and return man Isaiah Williams is heading to waivers.

The Lions announced today that they have waived Williams, four days after a 36-yard kickoff return against the Packers that was the biggest play he has made so far in his short NFL career.

Lions coach Dan Campbell has repeatedly said that he thinks highly of Williams’ talents, but he was a victim of a numbers game on a Lions team that has a lot of players who can make plays in the passing game and return kicks, the two skills that Williams brings to the table.

If Williams is claimed, he may be a solid special teams contributor to his new team. If he goes unclaimed, he’d likely land on the Lions’ practice squad.