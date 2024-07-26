 Skip navigation
Lions work out four kickers, including Matt Ammendola

  
Published July 26, 2024 05:51 PM

The Lions lost kicker Michael Badgley for the season Thursday when he tore his hamstring. They have former UFL kicker Ryan Bates on their roster but will make him compete for the job.

The Lions worked out four kickers Friday.

Matt Ammendola, Lucas Havrisik, Andre Szmyt and Matthew McCrane are competing for a spot on the roster.

Bates made three field goals of 60 yards or longer in the spring season for the Michigan Panthers, including a 64-yarder, but he was only 17-of-22 overall on his field goal attempts.

Szmyt also played in the UFL, and he led the league in field goals made in going 19-of-21, including 4-fo-5 from 50 yards or longer for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Ammendola played five games for the Texans last season and has played 20 games in his NFL career, going 24-of-35 on field goals and 29-of-33 on extra points.

Havrisik kicked for the Rams in nine games last season, his only NFL experience, and went 15-of-20 on field goals and 19-of-22 on extra points.

McCrane kicked for three teams in 2018 and was good on 8-of-12 field goals and all nine extra points.