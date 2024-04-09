Logan Ryan announces his retirement

Defensive back Logan Ryan has decided to call it a career.

Ryan announced his retirement on social media on Tuesday morning. Ryan called his 11 years in the NFL a “beautiful journey of highs and lows.”

Two of the highs came during his first four years in the league. Ryan was a 2013 third-round pick of the Patriots and he helped them to a pair of Super Bowl titles during his run in New England.

Ryan left the Patriots as a free agent in 2017 and played three seasons for the Titans. During that time, he returned Tom Brady’s final pass as a Patriot for a touchdown in a Tennessee playoff win over his former team. Ryan moved on to two years with the Giants and reunited with Brady in Tampa in 2022 before closing out his career with a trip to the Super Bowl as a member of the 49ers last season.

Ryan played 154 regular season games and 19 playoff contests across those stops. He had 861 tackles, 21 interceptions, 14 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over all 173 appearances.