Logan Thomas still not at practice after concussion caused by illegal hit

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson will play on Sunday, but it’s looking like Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will not.

Thomas was not on the practice field today as he continues to recover from the concussion he got when Jackson leveled him with an illegal hit in the end zone on Sunday. It appears that Thomas won’t be cleared in time to play on Sunday against the Bills.

It was the second week in a row that Jackson gave an opponent a concussion with an illegal hit. He did the same to Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in Week One, and Meyers missed Week Two.

The NFL has chosen not to suspend Jackson even as he repeatedly puts opponents out of commission.