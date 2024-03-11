Lonnie Johnson Jr. plans to sign with Texans

Defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. started his NFL career with the Texans and he’s headed back to Houston.

Johnson confirmed reports that he has agreed to sign with his former team as a free agent. It’s set to be a one-year deal for Johnson and the Texans.

Johnson was a 2019 second-round pick and played 44 games with the team before being traded to the Chiefs in 2022. He was cut by Kansas City and spent a year with the Titans before moving on to the Saints last season.

Johnson had nine tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed in 12 games for New Orleans.