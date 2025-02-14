Looking at the cap consequences of a Myles Garrett plus Deshaun Watson trade

In the second hour of Friday’s PFT Live, Michael Holley and I talked through the possibility of the Browns trading defensive end Myles Garrett with the requirement that Garrett’s new team also absorb quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract.

Never mind the fact that the move would free the Browns from $92 million in cash and cap obligations. The armchair salary-cap experts are claiming that the trade itself would be impractical.

For starters, everything about the Watson contract is impractical. He’s currently on the books for a $72.935 million cap charge in 2025. Beyond 2025, there’s another $99.835 million in cap charges that still must be absorbed, thanks to the massive mistake of a trade they made three years ago.

So what would a trade do? Before June 1, the Browns would take a dead-money charge in 2025 of $80.77 million for trading Watson. And for trading Garrett before June 1 (and before March 14), the cap charge for 2025 would be $32.95 million.

That said, if the Browns and Garrett’s new team would agree to delay the Watson portion of the trade until after June 1 (and if the new team could be trusted to honor the move at that time), the Watson cap charge would plummet to $26.935 million in 2025, with the remaining $53.835 million hitting the cap in 2026.

Taking it a step farther, if the Garrett trade is delayed until after June 1 (and if Garrett agrees to postpone the due date of his $18.541 million option bonus until, say, June 5), his cap charge for 2025 would fall to $3.63 million. The remaining $29.32 million landing in 2026.

A post-June 1 trade of both would drop the pre-June 1 cap charge from $113.72 million to $30.565 million.

So there are ways to manage the cap consequences. For the Browns, the question becomes whether it’s better to feel a tighter cap pinch over the next two years in order to avoid paying another $92 million to Watson (with every dollar hitting the cap, at some point). Throw in the fact that the Browns also would avoid owing $19.796 million to Garrett in 2025, and the total cash and cap savings would be $111.796 million, eventually.

Either way, the Browns have a cap mess fueled by the Watson deal. The mess lingers a lot longer — and costs $92 million more — if they don’t devise a way to unload the last two years of the deal.

If someone else wants Garrett badly enough to shoulder that burden, the problem wouldn’t be fully solved. But it would be minimized.