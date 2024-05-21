 Skip navigation
Looking for long-term contract, Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs skips OTAs

  
Published May 21, 2024 12:53 PM

The Buccaneers have done a nice job of signing key players to new contracts this offseason, from Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans to most recently Antoine Winfield Jr. They now need to turn their attention to key players still under contract.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, left tackle Tristan Wirfs is boycotting OTAs over discontent with his current deal.

Per the report, the two sides have not made progress on a long-term deal.

Wirfs, a first-round draft pick in 2020, has a base salary of $18.6 million this year. He has made the Pro Bowl three times in four years, and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2021.

While OTAs are voluntary, most players show up. For players who aren’t happy with their contracts, staying away both sends a message and keeps the player from potentially getting injured during football activities without long-term security.