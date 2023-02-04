 Skip navigation
Lou Anarumo set for second interview with Cardinals

  
Published February 4, 2023 11:55 AM
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is moving on to a second meeting with the Cardinals about their head coaching vacancy.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Anarumo will have his second interview with the team late next week.

Anarumo has some company in moving on to another round with Arizona and one of the other candidates is a very familiar face. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has spoken with the Cardinals twice and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also set for another meeting.

Both Callahan and Glenn are also still in the mix for the Colts.

Anarumo has been the Bengals’ defensive coordinator since 2019. He worked for the Giants and Dolphins before making the move to Cincinnati.