Lou Anarumo to interview Colts, Falcons defensive coordinator openings this week

Lou Anarumo lost his job as the Bengals defensive coordinator after the end of the regular season, but he could be running the defense for another team in 2025.

Anarumo has surfaced as a candidate for two teams with vacancies at that spot. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that he will interview with the Colts on Wednesday and then move on to meet with the Falcons on Thursday.

There are still a number of head coaching positions to fill around the league as well and Anarumo could be a candidate for other staffs once those hires are made.

That won’t happen if Anarumo should land one of the coordinator jobs that is already open, of course, and this week should bring some idea about whether he’ll wind up in Indianapolis or Atlanta.