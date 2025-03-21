 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Louisville QB Tyler Shough set to visit Browns

  
Published March 21, 2025 12:33 PM

The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett earlier this month, but they are expected to continue adding to the quarterback position in the coming weeks.

They could add a veteran option like Russell Wilson, they could pick up a rookie early in next month’s draft or do both as they move forward without any plans for Deshaun Watson to be a factor due to his twice-torn Achilles. The Browns have the second overall pick to use on a quarterback, but they also have the 33rd overall selection and seven other picks to use as trade chips that open up different paths toward adding a potential quarterback of the future.

Louisville’s Tyler Shough could be at the end of one of those paths and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports he is scheduled to visit with the team in Cleveland. Shough has also spoken with the Steelers.

Shough spent three seasons at Oregon and three seasons at Texas Tech before playing at Louisville in 2024, so his experience will likely be seen as a plus after Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix took similar routes through college ahead of strong rookie seasons. Slough wasn’t as successful throughout his time on the college level, but the need for quarterbacks gives him a good chance of coming off the board before the second night of the draft is over.