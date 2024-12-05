 Skip navigation
Malik Nabers added to Giants injury report on Thursday

  
Published December 5, 2024 03:53 PM

Malik Nabers has been added to the Giants’ Thursday injury report.

Nabers was limited in the day’s practice with a groin injury. He has been dealing with a groin issue throughout the season, so his availability for Sunday’s game against the Saints may not be in jeopardy.

While Drew Lock is set to get another start for New York, Tommy DeVito was upgraded from a limited to full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal (hip) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) were upgraded to limited participants on Thursday.

Cornerback Deonte Banks (rib), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), and linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) remained non-participants. Defensive lineman DJ Davidson (shoulder) and defensive lineman Jordan Riley (knee) remained limited.

Linebacker Dyontae Johnson (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full.

Safety Dane Belton (hip) and safety Tyler Nubin (knee) were both added to the report as limited participants.