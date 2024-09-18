 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far
nbc_pft_draft_240918.jpg
PFT Draft: 2-0 teams you trust the most
nbc_pft_powerranking_240918.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills, Bucs rise into top 3

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhy_240918.jpg
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far
nbc_pft_draft_240918.jpg
PFT Draft: 2-0 teams you trust the most
nbc_pft_powerranking_240918.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Bills, Bucs rise into top 3

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers: Hard to wash away late drop, it cannot happen again

  
Published September 18, 2024 11:11 AM

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was the best thing the Giants had going for them in Washington last Sunday and he made a little history during the game, but his focus since the 21-18 loss has been on a play that went wrong.

Quarterback Daniel Jones targeted Nabers on a fourth-and-4 from the Washington 22-yard-line with just over two minutes left to play, but Nabers couldn’t catch the ball and the Commanders drove for the game-winning field goal. On Tuesday, Nabers said that it’s been hard to shake the bad feelings associated with the drop.

“It’s hard to wash that kind of thing away,” Nabers told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Once you look back on the record, you are going to feel like one of those losses was mine. I’m going to continue to move forward, get better and work on how I cannot drop that pass again.”

Nabers became the youngest player in NFL history with 10 catches, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown in the same game and that production is why the Giants made him their first-round pick. The drop isn’t what they’re looking for, but the fact that he’s focused on that rather than what went right is a good sign that the wideout’s head is in the right place.