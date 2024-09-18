Malik Nabers: Hard to wash away late drop, it cannot happen again

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was the best thing the Giants had going for them in Washington last Sunday and he made a little history during the game, but his focus since the 21-18 loss has been on a play that went wrong.

Quarterback Daniel Jones targeted Nabers on a fourth-and-4 from the Washington 22-yard-line with just over two minutes left to play, but Nabers couldn’t catch the ball and the Commanders drove for the game-winning field goal. On Tuesday, Nabers said that it’s been hard to shake the bad feelings associated with the drop.

“It’s hard to wash that kind of thing away,” Nabers told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Once you look back on the record, you are going to feel like one of those losses was mine. I’m going to continue to move forward, get better and work on how I cannot drop that pass again.”

Nabers became the youngest player in NFL history with 10 catches, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown in the same game and that production is why the Giants made him their first-round pick. The drop isn’t what they’re looking for, but the fact that he’s focused on that rather than what went right is a good sign that the wideout’s head is in the right place.