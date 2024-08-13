 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Nabers has “no doubt” he’ll play for Giants in Week 1 vs. Vikings

  
Published August 13, 2024 12:07 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers breathed a sigh of relief when he got a thorough examination of his injured ankle.

Nabers told reporters today that he was concerned about his ankle when he suffered the injury, but he’s now feeling good and doesn’t expect to need anything more than a little rest and rehab to get back to 100 percent.,

Nabers said he has “no doubt” that he’ll play for the Giants in their Week One game against the Vikings.

The Giants held Nabers out of practice today, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll indicated that the team expects him to be full-go soon.

Nabers went to the Giants with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Giants fans are eager to see what he can do, and he’ll be ready to show them when the season opens on Sunday, September 8.