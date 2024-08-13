Malik Nabers has “no doubt” he’ll play for Giants in Week 1 vs. Vikings

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers breathed a sigh of relief when he got a thorough examination of his injured ankle.

Nabers told reporters today that he was concerned about his ankle when he suffered the injury, but he’s now feeling good and doesn’t expect to need anything more than a little rest and rehab to get back to 100 percent.,

Nabers said he has “no doubt” that he’ll play for the Giants in their Week One game against the Vikings.

The Giants held Nabers out of practice today, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll indicated that the team expects him to be full-go soon.

Nabers went to the Giants with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Giants fans are eager to see what he can do, and he’ll be ready to show them when the season opens on Sunday, September 8.