Malik Nabers: It was scary when I couldn’t remember the play when I got a concussion

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will be back on the field on Sunday against the Eagles after missing the last two games with a concussion that he says he doesn’t remember.

Nabers said he suffered from “headaches and just, like, throbbing in the head” afterward but doesn’t actually remember what happened to give him the concussion.

“It was scary when I couldn’t remember what happened,” Nabers said. “I couldn’t remember the last play I was in, so yeah, it was kind of scary.”

Nabers was knocked out while attempting to make a catch along the sideline, and as he kept his hands on the ball and his toes down on the ground, there was nothing to break his fall and he crashed face-first into the turf. He said he can remember Daniel Jones throwing to him but can’t remember trying to make the catch.

“Last thing I remember was DJ throwing me the ball. That was it,” Nabers said.

Nabers said he has changed helmet models to wear one that he has been told will better protect him from future concussions and that he’s confident in his ability to play the way he was playing before.

“I’m ready to go,” Nabers said.