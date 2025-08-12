Malik Nabers not practicing as Giants continue to exercise caution with toe injury

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is not practicing today, as a summer of very limited work for Nabers continues.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Nabers is out today, and according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Daboll wouldn’t answer whether Nabers requires additional tests on the toe injury that has been bothering him and might require surgery.

Last week Nabers said he was getting limited work by design in an effort to make sure he’s as healthy as possible for Week One.

Last year the Giants took Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the draft and he made an instant impact, with 109 catches. The Giants hope he can develop a rapport with Russell Wilson this season, but they may not get a lot of work together before the season starts.

Other Giants not practicing today while rehabbing injuries include Jalin Hyatt, Dru Phillips, Cam Skattebo, Evan Neal, Da’Quan Felton and Tre Hawkins.