Malik Nabers on Trevon Diggs: I don’t want to talk about it, it’s game time now

  
Published September 24, 2024 04:51 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is off to a fast start in his rookie season, but he didn’t wait to hit the field to start a beef with one of his NFC East rivals.

Nabers and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs traded barbs and other unpleasantries on social media after the Giants selected Nabers sixth overall this offseason. They’ll get a chance to square off on the field for the first time on Thursday night and Nabers said on Tuesday that there won’t be any more chatter before the teams hit the field.

“It is what it is,” Nabers said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I don’t really wanna talk about it now. It’s game time.”

Based on the first three weeks, Diggs and anyone else covering Nabers is going to be very busy on Thursday. The Giants have already targeted him 37 times and he has 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns on those opportunities. The Cowboys are likely going to need to keep those numbers from growing too much if they’re going to snap their losing streak.