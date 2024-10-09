Malik Nabers remains out of practice, Devin Singletary limited

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at his Wednesday press conference that wide receiver Malik Nabers is making progress in the concussion protocol, but there’s still a bit more he has to do before he’s cleared to play again.

Nabers was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. He can still be cleared in time to play the Bengals on Sunday night, but will need to complete on-field work in order to get through the last stages of the protocol.

Running back Devin Singletary also missed Week Five, but his groin injury had improved enough for him to get in limited work on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Brian Burns (groin), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (calf), and cornerback Dru Phillips (calf, shoulder) were also limited participants. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is out indefinitely after having wrist surgery and offensive linemen Greg Van Roten (rest) and Jon Runyan (illness) also missed practice.